June 22 Tobin Properties AB :

* Says has issued three-year secured bond loan of about 225 million Swedish crowns ($27.22 million) maturing on July 1, 2019.

* Bond loan carries floating interest rate of STIBOR 3-month + 9.00 percent with quarterly interest payment Source text: bit.ly/28Olnma Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2653 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)