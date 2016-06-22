BRIEF-Conformis announces positive results from customized iTotal PS total knee replacement comparative study
June 22 Lifespot Capital AG :
* Lifespot Capital plans to list its unit 'lifespot health ltd.' on the australian stock exchange
* IPO is planned in Q3. A$5 - A$8 million to be redeemed by issuing up to 40 million shares of Australian subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kadmon Holdings Inc says announces publication of clinical data showing KD025 improved clinical scores in psoriasis patients