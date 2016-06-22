June 22 Brighter publ AB :

* Carries out set-off issue of 4.2 million new shares to repay loan received in April 2016

* Subscription price is 2.53 Swedish crowns per share

* Share issue implies dilution of about 8.37 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2694 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)