BRIEF-Conformis announces positive results from customized iTotal PS total knee replacement comparative study
* Conformis announces positive results from customized itotal ps total knee replacement comparative study
June 22 Brighter publ AB :
* Carries out set-off issue of 4.2 million new shares to repay loan received in April 2016
* Subscription price is 2.53 Swedish crowns per share
* Share issue implies dilution of about 8.37 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2694 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Conformis announces positive results from customized itotal ps total knee replacement comparative study
* Kadmon Holdings Inc says announces publication of clinical data showing KD025 improved clinical scores in psoriasis patients