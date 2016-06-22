June 22 Sse Plc

* Ofgem consults on commitments from sse

* Ofgem's investigation identified competition concerns relating to sse's behaviour in providing services needed to enable it and its competitors' to connect up new development sites.

* Sse has agreed to put in place new processes and procedures to ensure consistency in its pricing and when identifying points of connection to its electricity distribution networks.

* Ofgem considers that these commitments will meet competition concerns that have been raised. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)