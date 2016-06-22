UPDATE 1-Rio ponders future in Indonesia's Grasberg copper mine
April 12 Diversified miner Rio Tinto Plc restated on Wednesday its decision to continue discussions regarding the future of its stake in the Grasberg mine in Indonesia.
June 22 Sse Plc
* Ofgem consults on commitments from sse
* Ofgem's investigation identified competition concerns relating to sse's behaviour in providing services needed to enable it and its competitors' to connect up new development sites.
* Sse has agreed to put in place new processes and procedures to ensure consistency in its pricing and when identifying points of connection to its electricity distribution networks.
* Ofgem considers that these commitments will meet competition concerns that have been raised. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
FRANKFURT, April 12 Deutsche Boerse's supervisory board is reluctant to approve quickly an extension of Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter's contract following the German exchange operator's failed merger with the London Stock Exchange, two people close to the matter said.