June 22 Union Dicon Salt Plc :

* Says The Federal Ministry Of Agriculture And Rural Development has agreed that Co will replace Cargill as core investor in $100m Alape Staple crop processing zone in Kogi state

* Says Union Dicon Plc will be cultivating cassava on 30,000 hectares of land in Alape, Kogi state Source : bit.ly/28MU0b9 Further company coverage: