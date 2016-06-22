Rio Tinto to continue talks on Grasberg mine stake future
April 12 Diversified miner Rio Tinto Plc reiterated its decision to continue discussions regarding the future of its stake in the Grasberg mine in Indonesia.
June 22 Northern Tier Energy Lp
* Western refining and northern tier announce preliminary merger consideration election results
* Merger is expected to close following special meeting of NTI unitholders to be held on june 23, 2016
TORONTO, April 11 Private equity firm Waterous Energy Fund is seeking investment opportunities in the Canadian oil and gas sector as valuations turn attractive after a prolonged slump in the oil price, making a contrarian bet as global players pull back, its top executive said.