June 22 Caesars Entertainment

* On june 21, first amended restructuring support and forbearance agreement became effective as it was signed by requisite consenting bank creditors

* Restructuring support and forbearance agreement in respect of CEOC's senior unsecured notes due 2016, senior toggle notes was amended