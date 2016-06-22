June 22 Tesla Motors Inc's Elon Musk On
Solarcity-
* "Solcarcity will be cash flow positive in next 3 to 6
months on the outside " - Conf call
* "Expect solarcity to be net cash generator, not a user of
cash" - Conf call
* "Synergies from Solarcity deal are "common sense" " -Conf
call
* "Do not expect Solarcity to have material impact on future
cash needs " - Conf call
* "Final costs for both companies would go down
significantly " - Conf call
* "Potential for tesla to be trillion dollar market cap
company " - Conf call
* "I have zero doubt about the deal, should have done it
sooner" - Conf call
* "Hope for shareholder vote on both sides 'in next few
months' " - Conf call
* "Once the deal is done, the cash burn is likely to reduce
" - Conf call
