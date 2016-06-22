UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 22 Nakhodka Active Marine Fishery Base :
* Says board earmarks up to 911.6 million roubles ($14.24 million) for buyback of 148,892 ordinary and 34,332 preferred shares Source text - bit.ly/28P63Eo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.9955 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.