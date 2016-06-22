BRIEF-Toys R US says qtrly consolidated same store sales were down 3 pct
* Toys R Us Inc - qtrly consolidated net sales were $4,661 million, a decrease of $192 million compared to prior year period
June 22 Winnebago Industries Inc
* "the RV industry continues to experience growth in both wholesale and retail volumes" - Conf Call Further company coverage:
* Announces one year time charter contract for one of its Newcastlemax vessels