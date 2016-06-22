Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 22 Exprivia SpA :
* Finalizes acquisition of ACS SpA
* Increases its stake in ACS to 100 percent
* Already owned a 16.2 percent stake in ACS
* Price of the ACS acquisition corresponds to up to 360,001 euros ($407,017.13), to be paid upon occurrence of certain conditions by July 31, 2017
* Signed a preliminary agreement to increase its stake in ACS to 70.50 percent on Nov. 17, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order