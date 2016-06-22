June 22 Exprivia SpA :

* Finalizes acquisition of ACS SpA

* Increases its stake in ACS to 100 percent

* Already owned a 16.2 percent stake in ACS

* Price of the ACS acquisition corresponds to up to 360,001 euros ($407,017.13), to be paid upon occurrence of certain conditions by July 31, 2017

* Signed a preliminary agreement to increase its stake in ACS to 70.50 percent on Nov. 17, 2015