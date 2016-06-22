BRIEF-HyAS&Co to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 38,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,540 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on April 13
June 22 Simcorp A/S :
* SimCorp announced that Exane has selected SimCorp Dimension to support its middle and back-office operations for listed and OTC derivatives
* First phase of project will start in June 2016, is expected to be extended to other business lines in future
* Says appointed P. Jayarama Bhat as part time (non executive) chairman and Mahabaleshwara M.S. as MD and CEO of bank