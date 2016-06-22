BRIEF-Amir Efrati says reports 16.8 pct stake in Alcobra as of April 12
* Amir Efrati - on April 12, delivered notice to Alcobra to convene independent extraordinary general meeting of shareholders - SEC filing
June 22 Lventure Group SpA :
* Invests further 50,000 euros ($56,355.00) in startup Karaoke One
* Karaoke One completes 450,000 euro capital increase
* Announced on March 8 a 100,000 euro investment in Karaoke One Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LISBON, April 12 The Portuguese state and the local unit of Spain's Santander have agreed to end years of litigation over 1.8 billion euros in public firms' swap contracts, and Santander will extend a long-term loan to Portugal for the companies to pay what they owe.