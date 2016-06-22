Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 22 Data Respons ASA :
* Data Respons has signed a contract of 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.62 million) with a customer within industral IoT and information technology
* Deliveries will be carried out during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2775 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order