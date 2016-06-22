BRIEF-Amir Efrati says reports 16.8 pct stake in Alcobra as of April 12
* Amir Efrati - on April 12, delivered notice to Alcobra to convene independent extraordinary general meeting of shareholders - SEC filing
June 22 1pm Plc :
* Helen Walker, chief financial officer, has informed company of her intention to step down as a director
* Helen Walker to step down as a director at end of current financial year on 31 May 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Amir Efrati - on April 12, delivered notice to Alcobra to convene independent extraordinary general meeting of shareholders - SEC filing
LISBON, April 12 The Portuguese state and the local unit of Spain's Santander have agreed to end years of litigation over 1.8 billion euros in public firms' swap contracts, and Santander will extend a long-term loan to Portugal for the companies to pay what they owe.