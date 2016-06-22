Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
June 22 Universal American Corp
* Sale of traditional insurance business to nassau reinsurance group holdings, l.p. Is expected to close in q3 of 2016
* One of company's third party reinsurers has withheld its consent to transaction
* "company believes such refusal is in violation of relevant reinsurance treaties"
* If company is unable to obtain this or any other required consent, it may not be able to close sale transaction
FRANKFURT, April 10 Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven won an auction for German drugmaker Stada on Monday after a surprisingly large increase on a previous bid valued the company at about 5.3 billion euros ($5.6 billion).