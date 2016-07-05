BRIEF-NICHOLAS FINANCIAL Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21
* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the Society of Lloyd's (Issuer Default Rating (IDR) A+/Stable) issue of subordinated debt securities of GBP300m a final rating of 'A-'. The notes are rated two notches below the Society of Lloyd's IDR of 'A+' to reflect their subordination (one notch) and 'moderate' risk of non-performance (one notch), in line with Fitch's notching criteria. The assignment of the final rating fo