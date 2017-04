June 22 Transglobe Energy Corp

* Q2 production guidance upgraded to 11,400 bopd from 10,800 bopd

* Says 2016 production recovery plan capital program in range of approx. $8 million

* Has begun reactivating and repairing pumps on wells which were shut-in/curtailed due to low oil prices

* Continues to actively evaluate new opportunities in oecd regions as part of planned diversification strategy. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)