June 22 Coloplast A/S :

* Says Board approved new long-term financial guidance, spanning three years

* Says new target for three years is organic revenue growth of 7-9 pct p.a.

* Previous long-term guidance was organic revenue growth of 7-10 pct p.a.

* Long-term financial guidance on EBIT-margin remains unchanged - EBIT-margin expansion of 1/2 - 1 percentage points p.a.

* Says change in long-term organic revenue growth guidance is explained by challenging macroeconomic environment in emerging markets

* Says financial guidance for 2015/16 is unchanged Source text: bit.ly/28T26f1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)