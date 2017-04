June 22 Intelligent Systems Corp

* Intelligent systems announces appointment of new cfo

* Says Bonnie L. Herron has decided to step down as chief financial officer and corporate secretary

* Says Karen J. Reynolds to succeed Herron as chief financial officer

* SAYS Herron will continue with co in a non-officer role to assist with transition activities and special projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)