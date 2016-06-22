BRIEF-Alaska Air sees Q1 passenger revenue per ASM 10.26 cents to 10.31 cents
* Sees Q1 passenger revenue per asm 10.26 cents - 10.31 cents
June 22 Vistagen Therapeutics Inc
* Sphera Funds Management Ltd reports 7.6 percent passive stake in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc as of May 11, 2016 - Sec filing Source - 1.usa.gov/28PKYsC (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Sees Q1 passenger revenue per asm 10.26 cents - 10.31 cents
* Qtrly consolidated gold production of 22,291 ounces, up 5 pct year-over-year, with 214,000 tonnes of ore processed