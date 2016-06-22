June 22 American Express Co
* Announced changes to EMV chargeback policy to help
merchants limit their fraud costs as they upgrade their
point-of-sale systems
* By end of august 2016, merchants will not be held liable
for chargebacks for counterfeit fraud when a transaction is
under $25
* By end of 2016 American Express also plans to limit number
of counterfeit fraud chargebacks to a total of 10 per card
account
* Card issuer will bear financial liability for any
additional counterfeit fraud transaction that is disputed on a
card account after 10 chargebacks
* Changes announced Wednesday by American Express will
remain in effect until AApril 2018
* Limit does not prevent a card member from disputing
additional fraudulent transactions
