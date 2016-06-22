June 22 Analogic Corp
* Reached agreements with sec, department of justice, and
danish government resolving previously disclosed fcpa
investigation
* Agreement resolves previously disclosed fcpa investigation
relating to payments made by co's danish unit on behalf of
certain distributors
* As a result of resolution, company and its danish
subsidiary will pay approximately $14.9 million in disgorgement,
interest, and penalties
* Amounts to be paid were previously reflected in company's
financial statements and will not impact its fiscal 2016 outlook
