Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 22 Cube ITG SA :
* Its unit Data Techno Park Sp. z o.o. signs 9.2 million zloty ($2.4 million) gross deal with Slaska Siec Metropolitalna for delivery of equipment to e-services platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8718 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order