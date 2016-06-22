BRIEF-Ascendas India Trust signs term sheet with Arshiya
* Announce signing of a term sheet with Arshiya, for proposed acquisition of operating warehouses, at Arshiya free trade warehousing zone
June 22 Inpost SA :
* Terminates 3 agreements for delivery of postal services with PKO BP SA, PKO BP FINAT Sp. z o.o. and PKO BANK HIPOTECZNY as of Dec. 31, 2016
* Says its unit Polska Grupa Pocztowa terminates contract for delivery of postal services with P4 Sp. z o.o. as of Sept. 30, 2016
* Says termination of contract is due to their underperformance and expects shrink of loss as financial result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
