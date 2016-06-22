Greenlight Capital nominates three directors to GM's board
April 12 Hedge fund Greenlight Capital said on Wednesday that it had nominated three independent candidates to the board of General Motors Co.
June 22 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board announces new senior management appointments
* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says Alain Carrier is appointed senior managing director, head of International
* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says Suyi Kim is appointed managing director, head of Asia and will report to head of International
* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board - Deborah Orida is appointed managing director, head of private equity, Asia
* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board - Appointments were effective june 21, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Qualtrics - raises $180 million in funding round; round was led by Insight Venture Partners and Accel, with participation from Sequoia Capital Source text for Eikon: