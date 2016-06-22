June 22 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board announces new senior management appointments

* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says Alain Carrier is appointed senior managing director, head of International

* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says Suyi Kim is appointed managing director, head of Asia and will report to head of International

* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board - Deborah Orida is appointed managing director, head of private equity, Asia

* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board - Appointments were effective june 21, 2016