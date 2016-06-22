BRIEF-Ascendas India Trust signs term sheet with Arshiya
* Announce signing of a term sheet with Arshiya, for proposed acquisition of operating warehouses, at Arshiya free trade warehousing zone
June 22 Allianz SE
* Says own hit from May/June storms is gross 140 million eur Further company coverage:
* Announce signing of a term sheet with Arshiya, for proposed acquisition of operating warehouses, at Arshiya free trade warehousing zone
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Joint Stock Company RN Bank's (RNB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'. The Outlook is Positive. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS RNB's IDRs and Support Rating reflect the potential support the bank may receive, if needed, from its foreign shareholders. The bank is owned by UniCredit S.p.A. (BBB+/Negative) with a 40%