Fitch Affirms Joint Stock Company RN Bank; Outlook Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Joint Stock Company RN Bank's (RNB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'. The Outlook is Positive. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS RNB's IDRs and Support Rating reflect the potential support the bank may receive, if needed, from its foreign shareholders. The bank is owned by UniCredit S.p.A. (BBB+/Negative) with a 40%