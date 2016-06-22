Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 22 Nikkei:
* Japan's Fujifilm has signed patent licensing agreement with china's Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical involving drug Avigan,used to treat ebola - Nikkei
* Fujifilm Holdings unit said Chinese drugmaker may use patents on effective ingredient of Avigan to develop and market flu treatment in China - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/28Px6kr) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order