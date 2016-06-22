June 22 Nikkei:

* Japan's Fujifilm has signed patent licensing agreement with china's Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical involving drug Avigan,used to treat ebola - Nikkei

* Fujifilm Holdings unit said Chinese drugmaker may use patents on effective ingredient of Avigan to develop and market flu treatment in China - Nikkei