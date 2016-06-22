June 22 Alexandria Minerals Corp

* Alexandria Minerals increases private placement to $5.1 million, announces investment from Agnico Eagle, and closes second tranche of $3.1 million

* Increased size of its previously announced private placement from $4 million to $5.1 million

* Says proceeds from transactions will be used for exploration on co's airport property and general corporate purposes