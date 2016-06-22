BRIEF-Toys R US says qtrly consolidated same store sales were down 3 pct
* Toys R Us Inc - qtrly consolidated net sales were $4,661 million, a decrease of $192 million compared to prior year period
June 22 New Jersey Resources Corp :
* On June 21, 2016, New Jersey Natural Gas Co, unit, institutional investors entered into note purchase agreement
* New Jersey Natural Gas Co has agreed to sell $125 million of New Jersey Natural Gas Co's 3.63% senior notes due June 21, 2046
* Maturity date of note purchase agreement June 21, 2046 Source text 1.usa.gov/28Nv8jK Further company coverage:
