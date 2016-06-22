June 22 New Jersey Resources Corp :

* On June 21, 2016, New Jersey Natural Gas Co, unit, institutional investors entered into note purchase agreement

* New Jersey Natural Gas Co has agreed to sell $125 million of New Jersey Natural Gas Co's 3.63% senior notes due June 21, 2046

* Maturity date of note purchase agreement June 21, 2046 Source text 1.usa.gov/28Nv8jK Further company coverage: