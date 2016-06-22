BRIEF-Toys R US says qtrly consolidated same store sales were down 3 pct
* Toys R Us Inc - qtrly consolidated net sales were $4,661 million, a decrease of $192 million compared to prior year period
June 22 Cumulus Media Inc :
* New CFO John Abbot is entitled to an annual base salary of $750,000 - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/28Pyh1Y Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Toys R Us Inc - qtrly consolidated net sales were $4,661 million, a decrease of $192 million compared to prior year period
* Announces one year time charter contract for one of its Newcastlemax vessels