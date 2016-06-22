BRIEF-Toys R US says qtrly consolidated same store sales were down 3 pct
* Toys R Us Inc - qtrly consolidated net sales were $4,661 million, a decrease of $192 million compared to prior year period
June 22 (Reuters) -
* Taiwan's Uni-President Enterprises has set a target to at least double, and even triple, co's sales in Southeast Asia within a few years - Nikkei
* Taiwan's Uni-President Enterprises would focus on countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/28PF2Cd (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Toys R Us Inc - qtrly consolidated net sales were $4,661 million, a decrease of $192 million compared to prior year period
* Announces one year time charter contract for one of its Newcastlemax vessels