June 22 Epizyme Inc :

* Epizyme initiates collaboration on combination trial of tazemetostat and tecentriq(tm)(atezolizumab) for treatment of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

* Planned phase 1b clinical trial is expected to begin enrolling patients in second half of 2016

* Under agreement, Genentech will manage study operations for planned clinical trial

* Study to evaluate combination regimen for treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma