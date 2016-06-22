BRIEF-Widepoint and units enter into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank
* On April 11, 2017, co and its subsidiaries entered into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank - SEC filing
June 22 Epizyme Inc :
* Epizyme initiates collaboration on combination trial of tazemetostat and tecentriq(tm)(atezolizumab) for treatment of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
* Planned phase 1b clinical trial is expected to begin enrolling patients in second half of 2016
* Under agreement, Genentech will manage study operations for planned clinical trial
* Study to evaluate combination regimen for treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
* Superior Energy Services Inc - CEO David D. Dunlap's 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus about $7 million in 2015