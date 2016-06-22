BRIEF-Widepoint and units enter into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank
On April 11, 2017, co and its subsidiaries entered into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank
June 22 Nikkei:
* Hitachi aims to earn over 400 bln yen ($3.82 bln) in net profit in year to March 2019, more than double 172.1 bln yen logged in fiscal 2015 - Nikkei
* Hitachi's net profit for current fiscal year will likely be roughly half of fiscal 2013, due to currency pressures, economic conditions - Nikkei
Hitachi plans to lift operating profit of related business segments to about 320 billion yen in fiscal 2018, about 60% gain from fiscal 2015
Superior Energy Services Inc - CEO David D. Dunlap's 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus about $7 million in 2015