BRIEF-Widepoint and units enter into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank
* On April 11, 2017, co and its subsidiaries entered into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank - SEC filing
June 22 Caesars Entertainment Corp :
* Co, unit on June 22, 2016, with debtor subsidiaries entered into restructuring support and settlement agreement ("UCC RSA")
* Each party to UCC RSA agreed to support actions contemplated by UCC RSA or otherwise desirable or required to be taken to effectuate restructuring
* UCC agreed to request a stay of its appeals of bankruptcy court's decisions related to chapter 11 cases - SEC filing
* Caesars Entertainment says agreement with respect to restructuring CEOC's indebtedness and obligations as set forth in CEOC plan annexed to UCC RSA Source text (1.usa.gov/28N7oY0) Further company coverage:
* On April 11, 2017, co and its subsidiaries entered into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank - SEC filing
* Superior Energy Services Inc - CEO David D. Dunlap's 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus about $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: