BRIEF-Widepoint and units enter into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank
* On April 11, 2017, co and its subsidiaries entered into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank - SEC filing
June 22 Jaguar Animal Health Inc :
* Files for sale of up to 3 million shares of common stock by Aspire Capital Fund, LLC- SEC Filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/28RNO0N Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Superior Energy Services Inc - CEO David D. Dunlap's 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus about $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: