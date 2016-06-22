U.S. housing demand seen holding up despite rising rates
April 12 Fears that higher home mortgage rates this year will keep buyers away and hit home sales could be overblown.
June 22 Yorbeau Resources
* Yorbeau and kinross sign letter of intent for rouyn property
* Non-Binding loi with kinross whereby kinross has option to acquire 100% interest in yorbeau's rouyn property in quebec
* Yorbeau resources inc says company is also pleased to announce that kinross has committed to participate in a $1 million private placement of units
* Kinross will have option to acquire 100% interest in property for single cash payment consisting of $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 12 Fears that higher home mortgage rates this year will keep buyers away and hit home sales could be overblown.
FRANKFURT, April 12 Talks about uniting the rail operations of Germany's Siemens and Canada's Bombardier are being complicated by the desire of both companies to keep control of a merged business, two people close to the matter said on Wednesday.