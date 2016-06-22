June 22 Baytex Energy Corp :

* Baytex provides update on tax reassessment

* Indirect subsidiary entities have received reassessments from Canadian Revenue Agency that deny non-capital loss deductions relevant to calculation of income taxes for years 2011 through 2015

* Baytex says remains confident that tax filings of affected entities are correct and will vigorously defend their tax filing position

* Baytex energy corp says reassessments do not require baytex to pay any amounts in order to participate in appeals process