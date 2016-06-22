June 22 Weyerhaeuser Co :

* Weyerhaeuser to close columbia falls lumber mill and plywood mill

* Will permanently close its lumber mill and plywood mill in columbia falls, montana , in late august or early september

* Weyerhaeuser co says approximately 100 positions will be eliminated as a result of mill closures

* Will continue to operate three mills in montana

* Weyerhaeuser co says after mill closures and office moves, weyerhaeuser expects to employ about 550 people in montana

* Company also plans to close its main office in columbia falls at end of year

* Closures due to decision to move corporate positions that do not support manufacturing in montana to weyerhaeuser's seattle headquarters