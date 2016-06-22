BRIEF-Napec says units were awarded new contracts of estimated value of about $60 mln
* Napec Inc says its subsidiaries have recently been awarded new contracts representing an aggregate value estimated at close to $60.0 million
June 22 Weyerhaeuser Co :
* Weyerhaeuser to close columbia falls lumber mill and plywood mill
* Will permanently close its lumber mill and plywood mill in columbia falls, montana , in late august or early september
* Weyerhaeuser co says approximately 100 positions will be eliminated as a result of mill closures
* Will continue to operate three mills in montana
* Weyerhaeuser co says after mill closures and office moves, weyerhaeuser expects to employ about 550 people in montana
* Company also plans to close its main office in columbia falls at end of year
* Closures due to decision to move corporate positions that do not support manufacturing in montana to weyerhaeuser's seattle headquarters
April 12 Visual China Group Co Ltd * Says unit signs strategic agreement with Baidu Inc