BRIEF-Toys R US says qtrly consolidated same store sales were down 3 pct
* Toys R Us Inc - qtrly consolidated net sales were $4,661 million, a decrease of $192 million compared to prior year period
June 22 Norwood Financial Corp
* Norwood Financial Corp. announces receipt of regulatory approvals for acquisition of Delaware Bancshares, Inc.
* Closing for acquisition remains on track for Q3
* Announces one year time charter contract for one of its Newcastlemax vessels