BRIEF-Toys R US says qtrly consolidated same store sales were down 3 pct
* Toys R Us Inc - qtrly consolidated net sales were $4,661 million, a decrease of $192 million compared to prior year period
June 22 (Reuters) -
* Fort Dearborn has attracted private-equity interest from Carlyle Group LP and CCMP Capital Advisors in its auction process - Bloomberg,citing sources
* Fort Dearborn Co, maker of food labels for companies including Del Monte Pacific, could be valued at around $800 million- Bloomberg,citing sources
* Announces one year time charter contract for one of its Newcastlemax vessels