June 22 Rothschild & Co SCA :

* FY revenue 1.59 billion euros ($1.79 billion) versus 1.40 billion euros year ago

* FY operating income 319 million euros versus 268 million euros year ago

* FY net income group share 232 million euros versus 144 million euros year ago

* Core Tier 1 ratio as of March 31 2016 of 20.6 pct

* A dividend of 0.63 euro per share, an increase of 5 pct, will be proposed

* Announcement of the contemplated merger of Rothschild & Co with Compagnie Financière Martin Maurel with closing expected by end of the financial year

* In short term expects continued good performance, medium term outlook more difficult to predict with any degree of confidence Source text: bit.ly/28MsAQ1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8867 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)