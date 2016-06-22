June 22 Nikkei:

* SBI Holdings will create venture capital fund with Investment & Capital Corp of the Philippines targeting startups in country and U.S. - Nikkei

* SBI Holdings' new venture capital fund will have up to about 10 bln yen ($95.5 mln), channeling 100 mln to 200 mln yen per startup in investments - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/28PSbe5 Further company coverage: