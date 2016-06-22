BRIEF-Widepoint and units enter into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank
* On April 11, 2017, co and its subsidiaries entered into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank - SEC filing
June 22 Nikkei:
* SBI Holdings will create venture capital fund with Investment & Capital Corp of the Philippines targeting startups in country and U.S. - Nikkei
* SBI Holdings' new venture capital fund will have up to about 10 bln yen ($95.5 mln), channeling 100 mln to 200 mln yen per startup in investments - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/28PSbe5 Further company coverage:
* Superior Energy Services Inc - CEO David D. Dunlap's 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus about $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: