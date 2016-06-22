BRIEF-Widepoint and units enter into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank
* On April 11, 2017, co and its subsidiaries entered into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank - SEC filing
June 22 Cascades Inc :
* Cascades announces the closure of its Auburn plant
* Plant, which currently employs 45 people, will end production on July 8 and will close on July 15
* Says will evaluate possibility of relocating staff to other units
* Superior Energy Services Inc - CEO David D. Dunlap's 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus about $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing