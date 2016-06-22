BRIEF-Widepoint and units enter into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank
* On April 11, 2017, co and its subsidiaries entered into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank - SEC filing
June 22 (Reuters) -
* U.S. DOJ probe focused on determining whether Credit Suisse employees in israel helped dual Israeli and U.S. citizens to evade american taxes - WSJ
* U.S. investigates Credit Suisse over possible client tax evasion at Israeli unit- WSJ, citing sources
Source text - (on.wsj.com/28MJWvO)
* Superior Energy Services Inc - CEO David D. Dunlap's 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus about $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing