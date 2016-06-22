BRIEF-Widepoint and units enter into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank
* On April 11, 2017, co and its subsidiaries entered into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank - SEC filing
June 22 Truecar Inc
* Projects total new vehicle sales, including fleet deliveries, will reach 1,556,844 units in june, up 5.4 percent from a year ago
* Seasonally adjusted annualized rate for total light vehicle sales in june is an estimated 17.2 million units, up from 17 million units a year ago
* "reassuring that automakers as a group are keeping incentive spending within a reasonable range"
* "u.s. Economic expansion has cooled, but we're optimistic that it can reaccelerate in second half of year"
* Excluding sales to daily rental,commercial,government fleets,retail deliveries of new cars,light trucks to likely rise by 6.4 percent in june
* Superior Energy Services Inc - CEO David D. Dunlap's 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus about $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing