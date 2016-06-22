U.S. housing demand seen holding up despite rising rates
April 12 Fears that higher home mortgage rates this year will keep buyers away and hit home sales could be overblown.
June 22 Alexza Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Grupo Ferrer Internacional, S.A. reports purchase of 19.5 mln shares of Alexza Pharmaceuticals on June 21 - SEC filing
* Grupo Ferrer Internacional, S.A. says purchase price paid for Alexza shares consisted of $0.90 per share in cash and a contingent value right Source text: 1.usa.gov/28QftRc Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
FRANKFURT, April 12 Talks about uniting the rail operations of Germany's Siemens and Canada's Bombardier are being complicated by the desire of both companies to keep control of a merged business, two people close to the matter said on Wednesday.