June 22 DiamondRock Hospitality Co :

* Completed sale of Orlando Airport Marriott Lakeside for a total consideration of approximately $67 million

* Cash proceeds from sale were used to repay $20 million outstanding on its senior unsecured credit facility

* Sale will reduce company's Q2 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted FFO by approximately $0.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)