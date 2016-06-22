BRIEF-Napec says units were awarded new contracts of estimated value of about $60 mln
* Napec Inc says its subsidiaries have recently been awarded new contracts representing an aggregate value estimated at close to $60.0 million
June 22 Barrett Business Services Inc :
* Qtrly net revenues up 15% to $191.0 million
* Qtrly non-gaap gross revenues up 19% to $1.1 billion
* Continues to expect non-gaap gross revenues for next 12-month period to increase approximately 18%
* For full year 2016, company expects diluted earnings per share to be $3.50
* Qtrly net loss of $1.11 per diluted share
* Q1 2016 loss includes $0.16 per share of accounting and legal costs associated with restatements
April 12 Visual China Group Co Ltd * Says unit signs strategic agreement with Baidu Inc