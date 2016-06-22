BRIEF-Napec says units were awarded new contracts of estimated value of about $60 mln
* Napec Inc says its subsidiaries have recently been awarded new contracts representing an aggregate value estimated at close to $60.0 million
June 22 Red Hat Inc :
* Red Hat to acquire API management leader 3scale
* Acquisition is expected to have no material impact to red hat's revenue for second fiscal quarter ending August 31, 2016
* Expects gaap operating expense to increase by approximately $3 million, or $0.01 per share, in q2
* Management expects that non-gaap operating expense will increase by approximately $1.5 million, or approximately $0.01 per share, in q2
* Expects gaap operating expense of approximately $7 million, or ($0.03) per share, for fiscal 2017 as a result of transaction
April 12 Visual China Group Co Ltd * Says unit signs strategic agreement with Baidu Inc